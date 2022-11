Not Available

Malan is a jobless 25 year-old youth who spends his days playing cricket with friends. He suffers from an irrational fear of ghosts and retreats to the safety of his home after sunset. His fear is so great he prefers to sleep with his widowed mother Geetha and have her accompany him to the bathroom at night, and also at the eating time. This creates major annoyance in the household, including Malan's brother Gamini, sister-in-law Nirmala and their children.