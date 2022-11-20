Maya and the Starboy

Not Available

The story about a class of star-boys who travel with their research spaceship to "Outdoor School" to see life on Earth. Since they wear "snurke" - a kind of shiny badges, they are invisible to Earthlings. But the star-boy Gubang's desire to meet the Earthlings in personal is so strong that he can not resist. He befriends a girl named Maya and gives her "snurko" so that she could see him. This causes severe complications both on Earth and in spaceship. Of course, everything finishes with a happy end.