Maya Bazar

Not Available

Maya Bazaar is a place in a village called Mayannoor where people buy salvaged cars for their parts. Rameshan (Mammootty) is a leading man of the bazaar. With the money he earns, he feeds patients at the local hospital. A young girl who lives in Maya Bazaar called Maya loves Rameshan, but Rameshan does not have any feelings for her. Rameshan has a rival gang led by Bhadran (Kalabhavan Mani) and Bhadran wants to marry Maya.