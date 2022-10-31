Maya - Thank You Wasps

Not Available

Hi! I'm Maya. I love freedom, and that's why I live in the meadow, and not a beehive. Too sleep in a flower under the stars is the best there is! I always have fun with my friends. Among them there's Willi. he's also a bee, but he's a real slacker, and he loves food. But he's the world's best friend! Together we join in on new adventures. I love to discover new beautiful places in the meadows, and we always find fun and mysterious things on the way. Come join us! Contains the episodes: * Molly loses her memory * Bjarne's glasses * Miss Cassandra gets pollen allergies * Alarm * Chief commander Maja * Forbidden fruit * Thanks you wasps