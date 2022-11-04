Not Available

The critically acclaimed Mayabazar is considered one of the enduring classics of Indian Cinema. The film was touted as a landmark achievement in Indian film's cinematography, art direction and visual effects with the technology available at the time.The music delivered by Saluri Rajeswara Rao (uncredited) and Ghantasala has been extremely popular. The film stars Gummadi Venkateswara Rao as Balarama, NTR as Krishna, ANR as Abhimanyu, S. V. Ranga Rao as Ghatotkacha, and Savitri as Vatsala/Sasirekha. A digitally remastered colour version was released in 2010.