Anuj Malhotra and Chandan Sen's “Mayadweep” chronicles the diverse set of circumstances that resulted in the institution of the iconic Bikaner Gang Canal in Rajasthan. This film establishes a legacy of aristocratic apathy, the suffering it yields and the social upheaval that results. At the same time the film tries to mimic the spiritual, visual and aural landscape of site of it’s central events. FEATURING EXCLUSIVELY ON CINEMAPRENEUR