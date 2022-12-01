Mayakkam Enna

Not Available

The plot revolves round the life of Karthik (Dhanush) a struggling freelance photographer in Chennai who does portfolios, weddings and other functions. Karthik has a keen interest in wild life photography and friends call him a genius, though he is bit of a loner. His role model is Madhesh Krishnaswamy (Ravi Prakash), a world renowned wildlife photographer and his dream is to be an assistant to this arrogant man. Karthik hangs out with his friends and is extremely close to Sundar (Sundar) who introduces his girlfriend Yamini (Richa) to the gang. Initially Karthik and Yamini can't stand each other but there lies the twist, when opposites attract.