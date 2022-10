Not Available

In the late 70s Venezuela witnessed one of the biggest economic incomes due to the increase in the price of petroleum barrel exportation, this caused a period of abundance and consumism among civilians. Carlos Oteyza tries to explain in the voice of others, how Venezuelans lived this era called "Venezuela Saudita" where "Petrodolares" spent in the city of Miami led in a prophetic way to a financial and politic instability for the next years.