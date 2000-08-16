Maybe Baby

2000

Hugh Laurie (Sam) and Joely Richardson (Lucy) star as an irresistible couple who seem to have everything - good looks, successful careers, matching motorbikes and an enthusiastic love life. The only thing they lack is the one thing that they really want - a baby. Sam sets his sights on writing a successful screenplay, a comedy about a couple trying for a baby. The only problem is that Lucy is horrified at the idea and forbids him to do it. Creative fulfillment is too much for Sam to resist and meanwhile an increasingly hormonal Lucy is distracted by the attentions of the handsome Carl Phipps (James Purefoy). Sam and Lucy's love for one another, the most important thing they have, will now truly be put to the test ...