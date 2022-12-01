Maybe I'm Fine

Not Available

The story of a young girl, Sam Childs played by Isabella Blake-Thomas (from "Once"), who is tasked with helping her mother, Denise, divorce her deadbeat musician ex-husband, Barry, so she can marry her new love, Jefferey. During parents weekend while away at camp, Sam needs to get her Dad to sign the divorce documents, and he unknowingly to the camp counselors, takes her on a road trip to a music competition. Everyone thinks she has been kidnapped and an accomplice to a robbery, so Mom and the law are in hot pursuit. The family gets closer than ever before due to the drama that ensues.