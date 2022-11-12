Maybe It's Luck?

Not Available

This documentary is about as new as you can get! With an exuberance that simply leaps from the screen, this tasty piece documents the long awaited comeback of Perth punk rock luminaries, Kerb. With relentless drive Steve Browne, the band’s ever optimistic front man, is determined to get the boys back together after breaking up in 1999. Anyone who’s played in a band would know how difficult it is sometimes to get the group together just for a regular rehearsal let alone recording sessions when the band is spread around the world. As you’d expect, the sailing isn’t quite a smooth as the idea and the band lurches from one issue to the next, not in the least because of Steve’s constant spur of the moment decision making processes. This fly on the wall film is a cracker from start to finish as it pops and fizzes along its erratic route that’ll have you in some way admiring the gumption, ambition and innocence in what it takes to get the band back together.