Maybe Never (But I'm Counting the Days)

Not Available

Maybe Never restages both a multitude of narratives about the loss of innocence and the changing nature of sexual fantasy and activity in the age of AIDS. While the question of Asian American identity is never specifically addressed, Nguyen's casting of Asian Americans as the objects of desire, the creators of fantasy and the participants in erotic exchanges with one another produces a distinctive aesthetic which firmly incorporates Asian American bodies, perspectives and imaginations within a contemporary sexual landscape of risk, desire, regret and creativity.