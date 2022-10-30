Maybe Tomorrow

Not Available

When faced with a lengthy prison sentence, Russ Mahler - a career criminal armed with a destructive secret - blackmails the only man that can get him off the hook, Manhattan District Attorney Graham Seifert. An ambitious politician on the rise, Graham's life is upended when Senator Monty Clemens asks him to join his ticket to become the next Governor of New York. Clemens, a corrupt politican, is currently being investigated by the D.A.'s office for a multi-million dollar embezzling scheme.