Not Available

Two Chicago-area high schoolers meet at a Model United Nations conference, and quickly become more than just Facebook friends. Alicia, from Chicago's Mexican immigrant mecca, Pilsen, and Daniel, from the affluent suburb of Winnetka, get to know each other and their respective worlds while falling in love during the week of the 2012 NATO summit. Inner-city grit and pristine suburbia, street swag and globalization intertwine as Alicia and Daniel come of age together. A wrong-side-of-the-tracks romance with a political twist, the teens not only share a love for social issues, but also learn about love and difference in the shadow of several thousand downtown protestors. In an impressionistic hybrid-documentary style, Maydays was filmed in Chicago using the city's notable talent, local activists and community figures.