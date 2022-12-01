Not Available

When Miles O'Rourke's brother shows him the hidden Mayflower II, a spaceship designed to help families escape persecution, he dismisses it as paranoia. ...however, the persecution soon becomes personal. 400 years ago the original Mayflower carried persecuted believers to the new world. In this futuristic action packed thriller the Mayflower II will take persecuted believers to another world. Highlighting the need for faithfulness and courage in the face of opposition this riveting story explores faith in both strength and weakness, and takes viewers on a journey to discover where true peace and courage come from.