Mayflower Madam

Inspired by the explosive sex-for-sale scandal that rocked Manhattan in 1984, the infamous Sydney Biddle Barrows, a driven young socialite, opens an exclusive escort service catering to the wealthy and affluent. From Sydney's rise to become a million-dollar, modern-day madam to her notorious plummet into bankruptcy and public disgrace, experience a private glimpse into the forbidden world of high-class prostitution-where money talks...pleasure sells...and discretion is everything.