Mayilpeelikkavu

60 years after a lass of the Aalathoor Thekkemadam manor, Kuttimani (Kumari Joemol), was putatively killed by her jealous lover Krishnanunni (Kunchako Boban), & after which he was hanged, the current patriarch, Valiyathan (Thilakan), looks to restart a defunct religious rite. However, things get edgy after it started to seem like the old lovers have reincarnated as Gayathri (Kumari Joemol), a young girl of the current generation & Manu (Kunchako Boban), the caretaker's son, & they fall in love