Maynard Ferguson: Tribute

Not Available

Maynard touched the lives of musicians around the world in a way that cannot be explained, but celebrated. Trumpet player, friend and personal manager, Steve Schankman worked with Maynard's family and alumni musicians to develop a one of a kind tribute - a true labor of love and a celebration of Maynard's life as one of the greats in jazz history. Held September 20, 2006 at the University of Missouri-St. Louis Touhill Performing Arts Center in St. Louis, this tribute Concert brought together more than 30 alumni artists from Maynard's fifty plus years of entertaining audiences around the world. In a manner of words, the tribute was the ultimate symphony dedicated to a man they called "The Boss". His dedication to education and his pure love of sound made Maynard the kind of performer these musicians strive to be today. He is a beloved hero, entertainer, bandleader, mentor and friend whose legend will live on in every trumpet note.