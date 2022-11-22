Not Available

Ah-jung is a married woman in her mid-30s and has a five year-old son. She ghostwrites other people's biographies and at the moment, she is writing the biography of "an insurance sales queen." When Ah-jung's husband goes away on a business trip, she has no choice but to let her mother stay in their apartment. Ah-jung has problems dealing with her mother, a meddlesome woman who throws constant fits, probably the result of never having been loved by her husband. Mother also has a habit of putting mayonnaise in her hair to make it shinier..