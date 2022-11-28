Not Available

Mayurakshi narrates an intensely emotional tale of a 84-year-old father Sushovan, a brilliant former professor of History, presently suffering from age related neurological problems including dementia and cognitive dysfunction. His middle-aged son Aryanil visits him, an intimately sensitive man going through an unsettling phase in his personal life. Though deeply attached to his father, Aryanil is settled in Chicago,USA, and as such cut off from the soul who shaped his life. Within a five-day span of reunion, lost chapters get curiously reopened and incidents long buried suddenly turn relevant. Few days become more eventful than years and through the process of confrontation with aging and destiny, Aryanil seeks hope and sustenance in his own life.