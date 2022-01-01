Not Available

Mayweather vs. Canelo

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Floyd Mayweather vs. Saúl Álvarez, billed as "The One", is an upcoming boxing light middleweight championship superfight. The bout will be held on September 14, 2013, in the MGM Grand Garden Arena, at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, on Showtime PPV. Mayweather will make a minimum of $41.5 million for this fight. The card will also feature some of the rising stars of Mayweather Promotions: Chris Pearson, Luis Arias, Ronald Gavril and Lanell Bellows.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images