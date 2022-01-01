Mayweather vs. Canelo

Not Available

Floyd Mayweather vs. Saúl Álvarez, billed as "The One", is an upcoming boxing light middleweight championship superfight. The bout will be held on September 14, 2013, in the MGM Grand Garden Arena, at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, on Showtime PPV. Mayweather will make a minimum of $41.5 million for this fight. The card will also feature some of the rising stars of Mayweather Promotions: Chris Pearson, Luis Arias, Ronald Gavril and Lanell Bellows.