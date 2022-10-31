Mayweather vs. Cotto

Not Available

Arguably the biggest fight of 2012 takes place on Cinco de Mayo, with Floyd Mayweather looking to add another championship to his mantle when he takes on Miguel Cotto for the WBA light middleweight title. Mayweather is coming off that controversial victory over Victor Ortiz last September. That was the first time he stepped in the ring in 16 months due to various issues, but he looked like the "Money" of old before the ending tainted his performance. Cotto might not be the opponent everyone wanted for Mayweather, but he is certainly capable of holding his own against the undefeated challenger. He has looked impressive in winning his last three fights via TKO following a loss to Manny Pacquiao