Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr., billed as The World Awaits, was a light middleweight superfight that took place on May 5, 2007, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada between six-division world champion Oscar De La Hoya (38–4, 30 KO) and undefeated four-division champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. (37–0, 24 KO). At the time, the bout was the most lucrative boxing match ever, with over $130 million in generated revenue.