Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Ricky Hatton, billed as Undefeated, was a boxing match that took place on December 8, 2007, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, between reigning WBC & The Ring welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and reigning The Ring light welterweight champion Ricky Hatton. The fight was for Mayweather's WBC & The Ring welterweight titles. Mayweather defeated Hatton by TKO in the tenth round.