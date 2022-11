Not Available

"Mayweather vs. Judah: Sworn Enemies" was a boxing IBF Welterweight championship which took place on April 8, 2006, at the Thomas and Mack Center in Paradise, Nevada between IBF Welterweight Champion Zab Judah (34-3, 25 KO) and undefeated three-division champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. (35-0, 24 KO).