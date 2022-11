Not Available

A gawky teen's wish comes when she turns into a sultry 25-year-old overnight in this racy fairy tale. Tired of lonely nights, Jassi (Payal Rohatgi) is shocked to discover her sexy new body -- and she's not alone: Best friend Rocky and rival Monica (Shivani) have also been miraculously transformed into young adults. There's no stopping Jassi and her friends as they hit the clubs, step out in seductive outfits and try their best to act their age.