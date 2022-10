Not Available

Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu is a 1986 Malayalam comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. Starring Mohanlal, Mukesh, Lizy, Sreenivasan, Jagathi Sreekumar, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Kuthiravattam Pappu in the main roles. This film was a huge hit in theaters and is considered as one of the best comedy films in Malayalam cinema.