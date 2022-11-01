Not Available

Arjun (Jayam Ravi), an unemployed youngster and Deva (Rahul Dev) a powerful don both fall in love with Sailaja (Shriya), a middle-class beauty, at the same time on a rainy day at a railway station. Arjun keeps bumping into Sailaja coincidentally every time it rains. This makes them both feel that it is perhaps the rain that keeps bringing them together, and they start to fall in love. Deva, on the other hand, takes the back-door route to get the girl, with the help of her good-for-nothing father (Kalabhavan Mani)