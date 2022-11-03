Mazhathullikkilukkam

Not Available

Solomon (Dilip) was practially raised by his teachers Anna and Mari (Sharada, Bharati). He mysteriously shows up one day years later when they are both retired in a hillstation, offering to live with them and take care of their affairs. The teachers are elated, and Solomon quickly works his magic to liven up things, in the process starting a little romance with the teachers' nurse (Navya Nair). Unfortunately, a turn of events brings out the real reason behind Solomon's sudden migration to the hills.