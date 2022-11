Mazinger SKL

Not Available

Mazinkaizer SKL (マジンカイザースカル Majinkaizā Sukaru?) is a Japanese OVA spinoff of Go Nagai's Mazinkaiser, which was in itself a spinoff of Mazinger Z. The first episode was released on November 27, 2010 and was first screened on November 27, 2010. It also has a novel adaptation serialized in ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Hobby Magazine and a manga adaptation published in the mobile phone magazine Shu 2 Comic Gekkin. Like Shin Mazinger Shougeki! Z Hen, characters and references to other works of Go Nagai appear in this series.