Mazinkaiser vs Great Darkness General

Mazinkaiser vs the Great general of darkness is a basic retelling of the "Great Mazinger" series's story : our heroes battle the evil forces of the subterranean Mikene empire, bent on destroying mankind and all things sacred. One hour of total mayhem ensues, with fights from start to finish. While being rather simple, the plot still manages to be suspenseful, and is actually better than the already great "Mazinkaiser" mini-series. Less broad humor, and more action, with a story moving at a frantic pace. The villains are just plain hideous and suitably vicious. Parents beware, the movie is rather violent and some of you may not find it suitable for younger children (although there is much, much worse on the market).