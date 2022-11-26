MAZY-systems of transitions

Not Available

Johannes Hammel's system of transitions subjects the human body to an extreme test: In constant danger of being swallowed up by a space ending in a black void or becoming stuck to a various surfaces and smacking sounds, an insect-like being undergoes a transformation which is beyond physical reason. In jittery montages the body (again Guszner) extricates itself in convulsive movements, though painlessly, to a point at which the ability of this (or one's own) body is barely believable.