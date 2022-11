Not Available

Bursting onto the scene with infectious singles like "Ain't No Future in Yo' Frontin'," "Ain't to Be Flexed With," and "Real MC," Michigan rapper MC Breed was one of the first rappers from the Midwest to find commercial success. Comprised of behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and performance clips -- including an appearance by the late Tupac Shakur -- this documentary chronicles the ascent of the chart-topping MC, who died tragically in 2008.