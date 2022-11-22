Mc Bride: The Doctor is Out...Really Out

Not Available

In this particular episode, McBride's client is double-crossed during a custody case by his psychiatrist. The client later confesses to McBride that he believes he accidentally shot the doctor when he confronted him in his home. When McBride goes to the murder scene, the doctor is, as the title says, out - as in gone! A search for the body begins, with time of the essence. David Bowe has a nice comic turn as the panicked client. Former child star Sydney Penny plays one of the suspects, and she has grown up to be a very beautiful young woman. Soap star John Ingle is the confused head of the hospital.