Not Available

The art of M.C. Escher (Dutch printmaker) never fails to facinate and astound. M.C. Escher: Sky and Water 1/M.C. Escher : l'air et l'eau 1 mixes traditional and computer animation -- accompanied by a stunning soundtrack -- to playfully explore and deconstruct the optical illusion within one of the artist's most famous works. A fitting homage to a master on the 100th anniversary of his birth. A film without words.