2009

McDull, Kung Fu Kindergarten

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 23rd, 2009

Studio

Bliss Concepts

As the 18th descendant of an extremely insignificant philosopher and inventor from ancient China, McDull is fortunate that he does not have a lot to live up to. However, his mother has higher aspirations for him and decides to send him to a martial arts school in China. Overweight and slow on his feet, McDull is the last of his classmates to run away when the headmaster needs to choose someone to represent the school in an international children's martial arts competition.

Cast

Jim ChimStory teller (voice)
Sandra NgMrs McDull (voice)
Wan KwongMcZi (voice)
Anthony WongPrincipal / Master / Xiongbo (voice)
Dejay ChoiMiss Chan (voice)
Jan LambMcDull (voice)

