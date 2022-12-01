McFly: All About Us

Not Available

This one-hour special features the band’s most open interviews to date and culminates in a very special gig, filmed at the Union Chapel in London in front of their families who have been their constant support through the years. With never before seen footage from key moments throughout their career, and refreshingly honest conversations with one another, viewers will be taken inside their journey giving a portrayal of the highs and lows the band has seen professionally and personally. McFly commented: “This is the true and open story of our band and our friendship, the challenges we've faced as well as highs we could never have dreamt of and why we’re stronger now than ever."