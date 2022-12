Not Available

Jude and Cher learn about a cursed treasure from a walk in the park. When they head over to McGinty's Pub to learn more from the bartender with the soft eyes, Professor Ebenezer and Tammy offer to help the young couple search for the treasure. Only a few obstacles stand in the way, including one man who has been barred from finding the treasure for years: Russo. Now, he will prey on this group's endeavor, creating a race to find McGinty's treasure.