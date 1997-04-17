1997

McHale's Navy

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 17th, 1997

Studio

Universal Pictures

Retired Lieutenant Commander Quinton McHale spends his days puttering around the Caribbean in the old PT-73 selling homebrew, ice cream, and swimsuit calendars. He's brought out of retirement when his old nemesis turned the second best terrorist in the world, Major Vladikov, takes over the island of San Moreno and starts building a nuclear launch silo on it. With help from his old crew and hindrances from Captain Wallace B. Binghampton, who sank a cruise liner a while back, McHale tries to put Vladikov out of business.

Cast

Dean StockwellCapt. Wallace B. Binghampton
Debra MessingLt. Penelope Carpenter
David Alan GrierEnsign Charles Parker
Bruce CampbellVirgil
French StewartHappy
Tim CurryMaj. Vladikov

