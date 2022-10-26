Mädchenjahre einer Königin

England, the 19th century. Young Victoria is crowned to be the queen of England. She aims to do her best in order to help her country prosper. However, the family and her trustful advisor, Lord Melbourne, plan marriage for her. She is to get married to a German prince Albert. But Victoria sees her future differently and decides to leave London for a few days. She goes to Paris. On her way to France, she stays incognito in a little tavern in Dover with a baroness. There by chance she meets a handsome man and falls in love head over heels. Later, however, in very strange circumstances, it turns out that the handsome man is prince Albert himself
|Adrian Hoven
|Prince Albert of Sachsen-Coburg
|Magda Schneider
|Baroness Lehzen
|Karl Ludwig Diehl
|Lord Melbourne - Prime Minister
|Peter Weck
|Prince Henry of Orange
|Paul Hörbiger
|Prof. Landmann
|Rudolf Vogel
|George - ein Lakal
View Full Cast >