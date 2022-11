Not Available

Me is written and directed by Soheil Beiraghi and produced by Saeed Sa’adi and Saeed Khani. The film is about Azar (Leila Hatami), a woman who acts as a middle-man for those seeking illicit goods. According to Beiraghi: “I didn’t want to portray an ordinary woman, but the one who is living a double life. She is a rebellious woman who rebels against the law and individuals.” Me was officially selected in the Certain Regard section at the 34th Fajr International Film Festival.