He was a pillar of the Copenhagen punk-scene in the 80's. Jesper Reisinger wrote and illustrated countless enthusiastic, anarchistic articles, played in the band No Knox and lived life to the fullest. But when the drugs began to take over, his life became sidetracked, and when his best friend Ulrik Crone tries to reignite the now 40-some year old overweight loner, it isn't without resistance and childish whims.