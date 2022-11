Not Available

In 1975, his graduation year at the Film Academy, director Gerrit van Elst captured his relationship with his father and mother and how they opposed their only child’s decision to go and study in faraway Amsterdam. Twenty-nine years later, he and his camera crew are back at his - now seriously infirm - parents. For this film, Van Elst cross-edited the footage of then and now. A revealing observation of growing old and approaching death.