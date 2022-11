Not Available

Men talk openly about their penis, the physical realities of sex, masturbation and erections, and how it feels to be a man. They also tell stories of infertility, violence and sexual abuse. Men of differing sexualities (gay, straight, non-binary and trans), differing cultural and racial heritages are interviewed by the photographer, Ajamu X, as he photographs them. Ajamu himself is gay and black and he proves to be as adept at interviewing as he is at photography.