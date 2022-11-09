Me and Nuri Bala

Not Available

A body and a place where we can find ourselves. The movie is about Esmeray, activist drag queen who bypasses many definitions of femininity and masculinity in Turkey. From the streets of Istanbul to the Eastern villages of Kars, the story switches back and forth between the desire to belong and the reality that shapes our identities.The affirmation of his personal choice (and nature) in the society he lives in is a need and a mission for Esmeray. He is committed socially and politically to fighting against all discrimination, and as a result becomes the spokesperson for the gay movement on television. Esmeray writes and performs a comic, but touching, stage monologue where he recounts the difficulties he has found in declaring his diversity in his rural village. And tells of his homesickness, which is stronger than he would have ever imagined it could be.