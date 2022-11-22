Me And You Vs The World

Not Available

Jeremy (Rio Dewanto) who is bored with his work and routine, changes when meet Sera (Dhea Seto) who is looking for her identity and bored with her world of high school teenagers. Jeremy rebelled from his office and proposed a concept titled "Conquer the World". First is to make the event “Conquer Citarik River Rafting”. Success. Jeremy saves a girl who nearly drowned in the event. Jeremy’s boss (Piyu) approved the plan to create a manly event. Then Jeremy wants to give rafting presentation to schools. In one school Jeremy and Baron (GoFar Hilman), his friend, meet with Sera. Jeremy presentation is rejected by the Principal (Joe P Project), because it is considered too dangerous. Sera also reject the activity.