2016

Me Before You

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 2nd, 2016

Studio

New Line Cinema

A small town girl is caught between dead-end jobs. A high-profile, successful man becomes wheelchair bound following an accident. The man decides his life is not worth living until the girl is hired for six months to be his new caretaker. Worlds apart and trapped together by circumstance, the two get off to a rocky start. But the girl becomes determined to prove to the man that life is worth living and as they embark on a series of adventures together, each finds their world changing in ways neither of them could begin to imagine.

Cast

Emilia ClarkeLouisa "Lou" Clark
Sam ClaflinWilliam "Will" Traynor
Janet McTeerCamilla Traynor
Charles DanceStephen Traynor
Brendan CoyleBernard Clark
Steve PeacockeNathan

View Full Cast >

Images