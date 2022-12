Not Available

Ángel Maura, a seminarian with an innate talent, has an ideal voice for singing. Offers of work and money arise, but Ángel rejects them because he wants to continue his preparation as a priest. His cousin of the same name, however, decides to impersonate him in order to gain fame and fortune. A fan of the singer begins to go out with him, but soon discovers that she is in love with the wrong person.