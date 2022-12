Not Available

A divorced and unemployed middle-aged pianist, Oliver lives by himself in a small, modest studio, pushing through life even as he faces impossible financial challenges. On a day like any other, on his way to a job interview, Oliver witnesses a minute and clever pickpocket at work on a bus. He is mesmerized by the thief and can't take his eyes off him, to learn how he does it. As his financial situation worsens, Oliver becomes the perfect copy of the pickpocket he met on the bus.