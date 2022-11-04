Me Feelins Is Hurt

Not Available

Olive writes a letter to Popeye: she's through with sailors; it's cowboys for her. Popeye immediately sails off to the West, where he finds, who else, Bluto as the head of the ranch where Olive is enthralled. Bluto gives Popeye a wild horse to ride, and, after a few humiliating defeats, Popeye conquers it (and wins back Olive's heart). Bluto punches Popeye out, and into the clutches of what can best be described as a rattlesnake constrictor.